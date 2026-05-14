V D Satheesan Unseen PHOTOS: Check Out Kerala CM's Rare Pics From His College Days
V. D. Satheesan jumped into the leadership scene through his student politics days at Thevara and Rajagiri colleges. He became the MG University Union Chairman in 1987. Here are some rare photos of V. D. from that time, shared by P.N. Sreekumar.
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Image Credit : P N Sreekumar
The student leader V. D. Satheesan
V. D. Satheesan's time at Thevara's Sacred Heart College was his launchpad into student politics. He first became the Arts Club Secretary and was later elected University Union Councillor three times. He even contested for the MG University Union Chairman post but lost to the SFI-KSC alliance.
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Image Credit : P N Sreekumar
MG University Union Chairman in '87
V. D. Satheesan joined Rajagiri College and became a University Union Councillor from there. In 1987, he was elected the Chairman of the MG University Union. The MG University Youth Festival in Ernakulam, 'Utsav 87', became proof of Satheesan's great organising skills.
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Image Credit : P N Sreekumar
Comeback as NSU National Secretary
V. D. Satheesan was considered for the KSU President and Youth Congress President posts, but was dropped at the last minute. After getting his law degree from Thiruvananthapuram Law Academy, Satheesan started his practice. He later returned to active politics as the National Secretary of NSU.
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Image Credit : P N Sreekumar
A loss to start with in Paravur
In the 1996 Assembly elections, Satheesan got a ticket to contest from the Left-stronghold of Paravur at the last minute, thanks to A. K. Antony's support. A Left wave swept across Kerala and Satheesan also lost, but he proved his strength. His margin of defeat was just 1,116 votes.
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Image Credit : facebook.com/VDSatheeshanParavur
Paravur's choice since 2001
V. D. Satheesan didn't give up after the loss. He made Paravur his base. In 2001, he contested again and won by a majority of 7,434 votes to become an MLA. After that, Paravur kept sending V. D. Satheesan to the assembly in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021.
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