Senior Congress leader AK Antony backs new Kerala CM VD Satheesan, expressing confidence in his ability to make Kerala a top developed state. Satheesan was appointed after leading the UDF to a massive win in the 2026 assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony on Thursday extended his support to Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan after meeting him in Thiruvananthapuram, expressing confidence in his leadership and outlining expectations for the state's development trajectory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Antony said he wished Satheesan success and hoped that under his leadership, Keralam would emerge as one of the most developed states in South India in terms of both development and welfare measures. "I wish him success. I wish that during his tenure, he must be able to take Kerala as one of the best-developed states in South India in development and welfare measures. And I fully support the decision taken by the Congress high command with the blessings of Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to take this decision. So I fully support this," Antony said.

VD Satheesan Officially Appointed CM

The remarks came after the Congress on Thursday officially announced that VD Satheesean, whose leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister. The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house.

A 'New Era' for Kerala

In his first response after the announcement, which comes after the declaration of the State Assembly results on May 4, Satheesan said, "I express sincere gratitude to my party, the AICC leadership." "This victory belongs to the grassroot workers who stood by us when we were in the wilderness," Satheesan told reporters, adding that "All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me".

Further, he pledged to usher in a "new era, a new Kerala" focusing on transforming the State's economic landscape, addressing its debt crisis. "It will be a new era, a new Kerala that is our target, we are going through tough times, the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable, and we are hopeful of change," Satheesan said.

Behind the Scenes

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal was seen leaving the residence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, while AICC Keralam in-charge Ajay Maken was also present at the party office. AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Deepa Dasmunshi, who have been managing the post-election transition in Keralam, also met Congress leadership at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital earlier in the day.

VD Satheesan, a six-time MLA from Peravoor, played a key role in leading the UDF campaign during the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Under his leadership, the alliance secured a decisive mandate, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. Satheesan, who turns 62 later this month, is regarded as one of the senior-most leaders in the Kerala Congress unit and has served as the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. (ANI)