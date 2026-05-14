Shashi Tharoor congratulated VD Satheesan on becoming Kerala's new CM, calling the appointment 'richly deserved'. He highlighted that the UDF's election win was a collective victory and urged leaders to work together for the state's prosperity.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday congratulated VD Satheesan on being named the Chief Minister of Kerala, calling it a "richly deserved recognition" of his leadership, dedication, and service to the party and the people of the state. He said he was delighted by Satheesan's appointment and recalled campaigning alongside him during the Assembly elections. He also stressed that the United Democratic Front's (UDF) victory was a collective mandate for the alliance and called on all senior leaders and alliance partners to work together to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri @VDSatheesan ji on being named leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Chief Minister-designate of Kerala -- a richly deserved recognition of his tenacity, conviction, and years of dedicated service to our party and people. I campaigned alongside him and am delighted by his richly deserved appointment." Heartiest congratulations to Shri @VDSatheesan ji on being named leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Chief Minister-designate of Kerala — a richly deserved recognition of his tenacity, conviction, and years of dedicated service to our party and people. I campaigned… pic.twitter.com/W4wdlOIAum — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2026

'Mandate for Team UDF'

"At the same time, we all realise that the mandate that propels him to office is not one man's victory -- it is a mandate for Team UDF. Every senior leader bears an important role and responsibility in ensuring this government lives up to the expectations of the people of Kerala. The strength of our alliance lies in its plurality, and we all look forward to every constituent working in concert to build a Kerala that is prosperous, just, and forward-looking. The people of Kerala have placed their trust in us. Let us honour it by working together to transform the state," the post read.

UDF sweeps back to power

Earlier in the day, Congress officially announced that Satheesean, whose leadership helped the UDF alliance sweep back to power in Keralam, has been appointed as the chief minister. The six-time MLA from Peravoor, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan, who turns 62 at the end of this month, had steered the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly Elections, where the alliance secured a thumping 102 seats in the 140-member house.

In his first response after the announcement, which comes after the declaration of the State Assembly results on May 4, Satheesan said, "I express sincere gratitude to my party, the AICC leadership." (ANI)