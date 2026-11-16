The Delhi High Court ordered the Railways to strictly enforce crowd management SOPs and mandate senior officer oversight for large events, following a tragic 2025 stampede, emphasizing ground-level implementation and accountability over policy.

Delhi High Court Directs Railways to Enhance Crowd Control Protocol

The Delhi High Court has directed the Railways to ensure strict implementation of its existing crowd management protocols and ordered a senior officer to review arrangements at least one week before every event expected to witness a large passenger turnout. The court directed that the review must be conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police and other concerned agencies. It further ordered that the officer concerned prepare a written report detailing the crowd management arrangements and maintain all related records so that they can be produced before the appropriate authority or court in the event of any untoward incident.

Justice Amit Mahajan, while disposing of a petition arising out of the February 15, 2025 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives and left 15 people injured, observed that the incident demonstrated that the crucial issue was not merely the existence of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), but their effective implementation on the ground. The court made it clear that the respondents would be held liable in case of non-compliance with its directions.