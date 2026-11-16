The Saket District Court has reserved its order on framing charges against seven people accused of lynching music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh. The court will deliver its decision regarding the charges on November 28, 2026.

Saket Court Reserves Order on Framing Charges in Mob Lynching Case

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Saket District Court has reserved its order on framing of charges against seven persons accused in the alleged mob lynching of Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anuj Agrawal reserved the order after hearing submissions on behalf of the prosecution and the accused persons. The court has scheduled November 28, 2026, for passing its order on charges.

In its order dated November 14, ASJ Anuj Agrawal said, "Arguments on charge, discharge applications of accused Mannu and Vijay heard. Put up for orders on charge on 28.11.2026." Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A T Ansari appeared on behalf of the State. The case pertains to the killing of Chongtham Vikram Singh in Kilokari, under the Sunlight Colony police station area, on September 6, 2026. According to the allegations, Singh was beaten to death by a group of people, including a minor, after he asked them to lower the volume of loud music. It is alleged that the deceased was assaulted by dhaba workers and delivery agents after the group trespassed into his third-floor residence. The assault allegedly resulted in his death. The seven accused arrested in connection with the case have been identified as Bharat, Deepanshu, Ramzan, Mannu, Mohan Singh, Vijay Kumar and Pramod. All the accused are currently lodged in judicial custody. Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against the seven accused under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 61, relating to criminal conspiracy; Section 103(2), relating to murder by a group of five or more persons; Section 103(1), relating to murder; and Section 332(a), relating to house trespass with the intention of committing an offence. During the proceedings, the court heard arguments on the framing of charges as well as the discharge applications filed by accused Mannu and Vijay Kumar. (ANI)