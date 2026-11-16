Department of Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar stated global firms favor India for defence co-manufacturing due to skilled youth and robust infrastructure, emphasizing the growing strategic necessity of national self-reliance.

Global Defence Firms Prefer India for Manufacturing Says Official

Co-manufacturing is the talk of the entire globe, and foreign companies want to manufacture in India because of its huge youth, technical manpower and industrial base, Secretary of the Department of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, said on Monday. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0, Kumar said India allows companies to manufacture faster and cheaper than in their own countries, where they are struggling to resurrect their military industrial complex.

"Co-manufacturing is certainly the talk of the entire globe. They want to manufacture in India. For a couple of reasons. One is that our huge youth, technical manpower, our industrial base, the vastness of the country allow them to manufacture faster, cheaper here vis-a-vis their own country issues where they are struggling with resurrecting their military industrial complex and the manpower is also not adequate to come into the all sectors of the manufacturing of the defense system," he said.

"It's not that the all defense system they want to manufacture, but many of the defense equipment they want to manufacture. So they want to co-develop and co-manufacture, more of co-manufacturing now, but in coming years certainly they will go for co-development also. It allow them to diversify their supply chain to a more robust, cheaper supply chain. And I think cost also won't be so important. The importance would be that our ability to produce quality product in time, which our industry is proving now and then, again and again at least now 10, 12 years," he added.

On self-reliance, Kumar said there was never a time when it was not needed, but it has become more relevant now due to the changing geopolitical situation. "There was no time in the industry when self-reliance was not needed. Why has it become relevant now? A couple of factors which have become more important now are long-run war, blurring lines between friends and not-so-friends and a widespread situation of war where even friends are also stressed out. So, in spite of their desire, they may not be able to help you. So, geopolitical situation today makes it more important. We have to learn lessons today and be prepared for the future," he said. Earlier, Kumar said self-reliance meant ensuring that the country could meet its defence requirements independently during adversarial situations and prolonged conflicts, without worrying about disruptions in global supply chains.