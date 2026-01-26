Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: How Cold Will It Be In Prayagraj on Jan 26? Read Update
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: How much will the morning fog affect Prayagraj on January 26? Will the sun provide relief? Find out today's Prayagraj weather forecast
Weather
On Republic Day, Jan 26, 2026, Prayagraj will have clear, sunny weather. The sky will be mostly clear, with light fog possible between 6-10 AM, briefly reducing visibility.
Minimum Temperature
The minimum temperature in Prayagraj will be around 14°C and the max 28°C. It'll be chilly in the morning and at night, but will get comfy as the sun rises. The afternoon is great for parades.
Republic Day Weather
On Republic Day, northwesterly winds of 10-12 km/h are expected in Prayagraj. The weather will stay dry with 40-50% humidity. No rain or storm warnings have been issued.
AQI
Temperatures will drop in the evening, hitting around 14°C at night, so wear warm clothes. Air quality will be moderate. Morning travelers should be cautious of fog on highways.
Alert
Large crowds are expected for Republic Day in Prayagraj, and the weather looks great. Travelers from Bhopal will find similar conditions. Doctors advise cold and cough prevention.
