Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: How bad will the cold and fog be in Prayagraj on January 20, 2026? Will the sun bring any relief or will the biting cold get worse? Get the full weather update here
Prayagraj Weather
On Jan 20, 2026, Prayagraj will feel a clear cold wave. Max temps will be 19-21°C, with lows of 8-10°C. Mornings and nights will be extra chilly, with slight relief from daytime sun.
Dense Fog
Dense fog is expected in Prayagraj on the morning of Jan 20. Visibility may drop to 200 meters, making travel tough. The fog will lift slowly during the day but won't clear entirely.
Daytime Sun
Daytime sun may offer brief relief, but northwesterly winds will make it feel colder. The winter chill will linger in Prayagraj, causing shivers even during the day.
Winds
Winds will blow at 10-15 km/h on Jan 20, making it feel colder. Air quality may worsen, with the AQI reaching unhealthy levels. Wearing a mask is advised due to dense fog.
Fog
Drivers should be cautious in the fog and drive slowly. Wear warm clothes, covering your head and ears. Kids and the elderly should stay indoors. Drink hot beverages to stay healthy.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.