Delhi Weather LATEST Update: How Will Republic Day Weather Be In the City? Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Delhi on Jan 26, Republic Day? Will haze disrupt the parade or will it be sunny? Get the full IMD Delhi Weather Forecast here
Delhi Weather
On Republic Day, Jan 26, 2026, Delhi's weather will be mostly pleasant. The IMD says the sky will be mainly clear, though morning haze might briefly reduce visibility. Sun is expected by parade time.
Maximum Temperature
On Jan 26, Delhi's max temp could be 22-24°C, with a min of 6-9°C, making mornings and nights colder. Winds will be from the northwest at about 10 km/h. No rain or strong winds are expected.
January 27
The weather in Delhi will be similar on Jan 27, with clear skies and light haze. From Jan 28, it will be partly cloudy. Haze and fog might increase from Jan 29-31. The week is expected to be dry.
Morning Chill
If you're going to the Republic Day parade, don't underestimate the morning chill. Wear warm clothes. Drivers should be cautious due to haze. Leave early to avoid traffic delays from low visibility.
Cold, Haze
The cold and haze can affect the elderly and children more, so it's best they stay indoors. Drink warm water and eat vitamin C-rich foods. Check the latest IMD update before heading out.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.