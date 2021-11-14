PM Modi to unveil modern Rani Kamlapati railway station; it was called Habibganj station earlier

Named after the brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is one among the world-class railway stations to come up in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday visit Madhya Pradesh where he will unveil the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. Named after the brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station is one among the world-class railway stations to come up in the country. Ahead of Tribal Pride Day, the state government has changed the name of Habibganj railway station and renamed it after the Gond queen Kamalapati. Let's see some glimpses of the new Rani Kamalapati railway station.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh on November 15, the Prime Minister will launch several initiatives, which include the gauge-converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj broad gauge section, the third line of the Bhopal-Barkheda section, gauge-converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad gauge section and the electrified Guna-Gwalior section. Prime Minister Modi will also wave the green flag for two new MEMU trains, one between Ujjain and Indore and the other between Indore and Ujjain.

At the newly constructed station, passengers will now get many state-of-the-art facilities, including a shopping complex, hospital and smart parking. Rani Kamalapati Railway Station will be the first ISO-9001 certified railway station in the country. The contract for the station's modernization was signed under the Public Private Partnership model in July 2016. Modern toilets, quality food outlets, a museum and gaming zone have been set up at the station. Passengers will get free Wi-Fi.