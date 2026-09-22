Cyclone Arnab Alert: Odisha Shuts Schools in 4 Districts Amid Heavy Rain Warning
Fearing the worst, the Odisha government has shut down schools and anganwadis. A red alert is also in place due to a cyclone threat. Get all the details here.
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Depression causes heavy rain, schools closed
A depression in the Bay of Bengal has caused heavy rainfall in coastal and southern Odisha since Tuesday. The state administration is on high alert. Four districts in Odisha could be directly hit by this depression or cyclone.
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School closure order
The district administration has ordered all schools in four districts—Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Gajapati—to remain closed on Tuesday. In Malkangiri, schools will stay shut until September 24.
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Anganwadis also locked
Along with schools, anganwadi centres are also closed until September 24. This step ensures that young children are not put in any danger. So, most schools and anganwadis in these four Odisha districts will be closed due to the heavy rains.
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Teachers on duty
Even though schools and anganwadi centres are closed, teachers and staff must report for roster duty. The government plans to use school buildings for emergency purposes, which is why their presence is required.
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Leave of government employees cancelled
The government has cancelled all leave for its employees in Ganjam, Koraput, and Kalahandi districts. Additionally, teachers in Koraput and Kalahandi have been told not to leave their posts until September 25.
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Road and ferry services closed
Authorities have put restrictions on vehicle movement on Kalinga Ghat, which connects Ganjam and Kandhamal. The Satapada-Jahnikuda ferry service in Chilika Lake will also remain suspended until September 25.
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Red alert issued
The weather department predicts the depression will intensify and cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast on the night of September 23-24. A red alert is in place for Koraput, Gajapati, and Ganjam on September 23-24, and for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri on September 24-25.
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Storm forecast, but not a cyclone
Gusty winds blowing at 75 km/h might hit the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coast on September 23-24. However, Chief Secretary Anu Garg has clarified that it is not expected to turn into a cyclone.
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