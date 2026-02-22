- Home
A 12-year-old girl at a private school in Odisha has alleged that she was sexually abused for 2 years by 3 teachers and a peon. A female teacher is accused of assisting in the crime. All accused have been arrested and a case has been filed.
This case from Odisha's Kendrapara district is shaking the whole country. A 12-year-old student at a private English medium school was allegedly sexually abused for over two years. The girl told her father that three teachers and a peon repeatedly assaulted her on campus. A female teacher is also accused of helping to cover up the crime.
What did the girl allege?
The girl, an 8th-grade student at Oxford English Medium School in Olavar, alleged that three teachers and a peon raped her multiple times on the school campus. She also said a female teacher helped the accused and would take her to the school's rooftop, where the alleged incidents took place. The people reportedly arrested in the case are:
Teacher Rashmi Kanta Biswal, 47
Teacher Chandan Kumar Prusty, 37
Teacher Minati Bai, 34 (allegedly assisted in the crime)
Teacher Biswa Ranjan Sahoo, 31
Peon Rashmi Ranjan Rana, 32
The girl went through the horror for a long period
The girl reportedly kept quiet due to fear and threats. It's reported the accused threatened her to stay silent. When she refused to go to school on January 14, her mother questioned her. That's when the whole incident came to light. Her father filed a police complaint, and a case was registered under serious charges.
Which sections of the POCSO Act and BNS were applied?
The police have arrested all five accused. They face serious charges, including Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 65(2), 70(2), 351(2), and 351(3) of the BNS. The female teacher was also arrested for abetment and concealing the crime. This shows the law is taking a tough stance on such cases.
Did the school administration ignore the complaint?
The victim's mother claims she had previously complained to the school principal, but no concrete action was taken. If true, this isn't just a criminal case but also a matter of negligence by the school administration.
Child Welfare Committee steps in
After the case came to light, the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) stepped in. The committee advised the family to file an FIR and is now monitoring the case. In such situations, the CWC, police, and local NGOs provide legal aid and counseling to the victim to offer mental support. The investigation is ongoing.
