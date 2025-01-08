North India Weather update: Temperatures to FALL heavily; Met office issues SEVERE cold ALERT; Check

A terrible winter is coming! Temperatures will drop drastically, and the days of blankets will still chill to the bone

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 7:36 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 7:36 AM IST

North India experiences freezing temperatures

People in North India are suffering from severe cold as temperatures drop below freezing point in some places

article_image2

Cold wave alert issued for Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh from January 8 to 10

article_image3

Rain, thunderstorms, and hail forecasted

The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and hail in some areas this week which will bring down temperatures further

article_image4

Rain expected in northeastern states

Light to moderate rain is likely in the northeastern states till January 10 due to a fresh western disturbance system

article_image5

Hailstorms possible in Arunachal, Assam

Hailstorms are likely in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam making the north east too endure harsh winter conditions

article_image6

Dense fog predicted across India

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of dense fog in many parts of the country. Dense fog may occur in Uttar Pradesh late at night and early morning till January 10

article_image7

Temperature drop in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Temperatures are also expected to drop further in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh making people endure harsh winter

article_image8

Snowfall warning for West Bengal, Sikkim

Snowfall warnings have also been issued in West Bengal's Darjeeling, Kalingpong districts and Sikkim adjacent to the Himalayas

article_image9

Delhi's air quality 'very poor'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index at 6 am on Tuesday was 310, which is marked as 'very poor'

article_image10

Delhi/NCR temperature fluctuations.

The IMD reported that the minimum temperature in Delhi/NCR has increased slightly and the maximum temperature has decreased by up to 1 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours

