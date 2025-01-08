North India Weather update: Temperatures to FALL heavily; Met office issues SEVERE cold ALERT; Check

A terrible winter is coming! Temperatures will drop drastically, and the days of blankets will still chill to the bone

North India experiences freezing temperatures

People in North India are suffering from severe cold as temperatures drop below freezing point in some places

Cold wave alert issued for Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh from January 8 to 10

Rain, thunderstorms, and hail forecasted

The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and hail in some areas this week which will bring down temperatures further

Rain expected in northeastern states

Light to moderate rain is likely in the northeastern states till January 10 due to a fresh western disturbance system

Hailstorms possible in Arunachal, Assam

Hailstorms are likely in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam making the north east too endure harsh winter conditions

Dense fog predicted across India

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of dense fog in many parts of the country. Dense fog may occur in Uttar Pradesh late at night and early morning till January 10

Temperature drop in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Temperatures are also expected to drop further in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh making people endure harsh winter

Snowfall warning for West Bengal, Sikkim

Snowfall warnings have also been issued in West Bengal's Darjeeling, Kalingpong districts and Sikkim adjacent to the Himalayas

Delhi's air quality 'very poor'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index at 6 am on Tuesday was 310, which is marked as 'very poor'

Delhi/NCR temperature fluctuations.

The IMD reported that the minimum temperature in Delhi/NCR has increased slightly and the maximum temperature has decreased by up to 1 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours

