No more obstacles for DA hike, says latest notification from West Bengal govt

Good news for state government employees. After a long period of discontent over the lack of a DA increase, relief has finally arrived.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

The central government increased the DA of government employees before Diwali. Following this, several states have also increased the dearness allowance.

article_image2

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that there are various problems regarding the increase in salary and allowances of state government employees.

article_image3

It was also claimed that there were problems in paying pensions after retirement. In this context, the Commissioner of the State Treasury and Accounts Department and the Pension Directorate clarified everything.

article_image4

Recently, the Commissioner of the Treasury and Accounts Department and the Pension Directorate said that DA and salary increases are being delayed because the data of the employees has not been updated. This problem needs to be resolved immediately by updating employee information.

article_image5

It is learned that instructions have already been sent to the departmental heads across the state in this regard.

article_image6

What data do employees need to update? It has been learned that all state government employees have to update their date of birth, Aadhaar number, date of joining the department, and bank account numbers.

article_image7

After that, all the data will go to the Commissioner of Treasury and Accounts Department and the Pension Directorate.

article_image8

It has been informed that once all the data is entered correctly, the problems related to salary allowance, dearness allowance, salary increase and pension of government employees will be resolved. It has been informed that all records of government employees and officers should be kept in the IFMIC portal.

article_image9

It is necessary for all state government employees to have updated data. Instructions regarding service records have been issued stating that the responsibility of maintaining service records lies with the concerned head of office.

article_image10

An Integrated Financial Management Information System database is being created. Where data is updated based on records. It has been assured that the government employees of Madhya Pradesh will not face any problem in the new system.

