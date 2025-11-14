Image Credit : x.com

Nitish Kumar has had a long and influential political career in Bihar. He first became Chief Minister in 2000, serving a short term, and then returned to office in 2005. Since then, he has held the position multiple times, leading the state for several consecutive terms. As a leader of the Janata Dal (United), he has been part of various coalition governments and has played a key role in Bihar’s political landscape for nearly two decades.