Bihar Election 2025: How Rich Is Khesari Lal Yadav? Net Worth & Luxury Cars Revealed
Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is in the electoral race for the first time. He has joined Tejashwi Yadav's party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and is standing against Chhoti Kumari of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Chhapra.
How did Khesari Lal Yadav get into politics?
Khesari Lal Yadav brought his wife, Chanda, into politics. He convinced her to run, and she joined RJD. But her nomination failed, so Khesari is running instead.
Khesari Lal Yadav's life was full of struggles
Khesari Lal Yadav is a Bhojpuri superstar today, but he's faced many hardships. Born in Chhapra, his father worked as a security guard and sold chickpeas to make ends meet.
Khesari, who sold litti-chokha, became a superstar
To make ends meet, Khesari sold litti-chokha and danced on stage. His passion for singing paid off, and he became a famous Bhojpuri actor and singer.
How many crores of assets does Khesari Lal Yadav have
Khesari Lal Yadav's net worth is estimated between ₹14 to ₹20 crore, making him one of Bhojpuri cinema's richest stars. He reportedly charges ₹50-60 lakh per film.
Khesari also earns a lot from stage performances
Khesari Lal Yadav also earns from stage shows. It's said he charges ₹10-15 lakh per performance. He also has his own YouTube channel where he releases singles, earning lakhs.
Khesari Lal Yadav has luxury cars
Khesari Lal Yadav is fond of luxury cars. Reports say he owns cars from brands like Land Rover and Toyota. He once lived in a mud house, but now lives in a grand, permanent home.