Image Credit : ANI

Yadav is contesting for a third consecutive term from Raghopur, aiming for a hat-trick victory. His constituency went to polls on November 6 in the first phase of voting. The RJD leader, who initially won the seat in 2015, is contesting as part of the INDIA bloc, which is up against the ruling NDA led by the BJP and JD(U). The election results are being declared now. He is leading in Raghopur constituency.