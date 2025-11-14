Tejashwi Yadav Net Worth: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Younger Son is THIS Rich
Tejashwi Yadav Net Worth: filed his nomination from Raghopur for the upcoming Bihar polls, sharing details of his financial holdings, family assets, and liabilities in his election. Check out his net worth, assets, income and other deets
Tejashwi Yadav Net Worth
Tejashwi Yadav submitted his nomination papers from the Raghopur assembly seat and, in his affidavit, reported total assets worth around Rs 8.1 crore. His movable assets were listed at Rs 6.12 crore, while immovable assets stood at Rs 1.88 crore. His wife, Rajshree (Rachel Iris Godinho), was mentioned as holding assets valued at Rs 1.88 crore.
Cash, Bank Accounts, and Liabilities
The affidavit noted that Yadav has Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, and his wife holds Rs 1 lakh in cash. Both have multiple bank accounts. Yadav also mentioned liabilities amounting to Rs 55.55 lakh, which include joint loans with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and mother Rabri Devi. Government-related dues associated with him were stated as Rs 1.35 crore, while his wife declared no liabilities or dues.
Gold, Silver, and Other Personal Holdings
According to the filing, Yadav possesses 200 grams of gold. His wife has 480 grams of gold along with 2 kilograms of silver. These details were part of the personal asset disclosures required during nomination.
Political Context and Election Plans
Yadav is contesting for a third consecutive term from Raghopur, aiming for a hat-trick victory. His constituency went to polls on November 6 in the first phase of voting. The RJD leader, who initially won the seat in 2015, is contesting as part of the INDIA bloc, which is up against the ruling NDA led by the BJP and JD(U). The election results are being declared now. He is leading in Raghopur constituency.