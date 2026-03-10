The Indian Army's White Knight Corps mourned Sepoy Akshit Sharma, who died during a training exercise in Rajouri. Troops also foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Nowshera sector, killing one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist.

Army Pays Tribute to Sepoy Who Died During Training

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army paid tribute to Sepoy Akshit Sharma, who tragically lost his life on Tuesday, during a training exercise.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps shared, "GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn homage to Sepoy Akshit Sharma who made the Supreme Sacrifice on 10 Mar 2026 during a training exercise." #𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲 | #𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲#𝗚𝗢𝗖 #𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 and all ranks pay solemn homage to 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘆 𝗔𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 who made the Supreme Sacrifice on 10 Mar 2026 during a training exercise. In… pic.twitter.com/Dtnu5OO7i8 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) March 10, 2026

The Army expressed condolences to the family, saying they stand in solidarity and pray for strength for his loved ones. "In this hour of profound grief, the White Knight Corps stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and prays for strength and courage to the loved ones of the Braveheart," the post read.

The day before, the White Knight Corps had reported that Sepoy Sharma went missing around 12 pm during a River Crossing Training exercise in the Sundarbani area. #𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 During a 𝗥𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 exercise conducted in general area of Sundarbani, Sepoy Akshit Sharma was reported missing at around 12 pm today. 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) March 9, 2026

Extensive search operations involving both the Indian Army and civil agencies were immediately launched to locate him. The Army has confirmed that despite these efforts, Sepoy Sharma could not be saved and succumbed during the exercise.

Infiltration Bid Foiled in Nowshera, 1 Terrorist Killed

Meanwhile, today, an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled by alert troops, with one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist eliminated during the operation, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said on Tuesday.

The White Knight Corps said the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera along the LoC at around 3 pm today after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, troops launched a calibrated response to stop the infiltration attempt.

In a post on X, White Knight Corps wrote, "Acting on credible intelligence inputs by Intelligence Agencies, movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar. Nowshera along the Line of Control at around 3 pm on 10 Mar 2026. Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of White Knight Corps engaged swiftly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, one Pakistan Sponsored Terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC."

"Own troops have been reoriented to search for a second terrorist and to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector," the post read.

