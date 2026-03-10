Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the 4.2 km, four-lane Maharaj Prithu Flyover in Guwahati. Costing Rs. 852.68 crore, the project connecting Dighali Pukhuri and Noonmati was completed in a record 28 months to ease traffic.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Maharaj Prithu Flyover connecting Dighali Pukhuri and Noonmati and dedicated it to the service of the people at a programme held in Guwahati.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Project Details and Record Completion

Taking a giant stride toward transforming transport infrastructure, it may be noted that the 4.2 km long, four-lane flyover has been constructed involving a financial outlay of Rs. 852.68 crore. The State government gave sanction for the construction of this flyover on 26 June 2023, as the foundation stone for the same was laid on 16 November 2023. Though the time frame for the construction of the flyover was 36 months, the project was completed in just 28 months. The entire stretch of the flyover has 129 pillars, and the superstructure has been up with a steel girder.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma, while congratulating the people on the inauguration, said that the flyover will greatly reduce traffic congestion and reduce the travel time of the commuters. He said that completing the flyover, in a record time, testifies to advanced planning, high-level technical expertise, rigorous supervision and united teamwork. This success will set a new benchmark toward infrastructural development of the state, Sarma added.

Future Enhancements and Area Development

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that in the near future, the flyover will have a rotary at the Guwahati Club and a connection with the flyover at Ulubari. For the overall development of the area, steps have been made for concrete drainage from Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati, repair and refurbishment of roads, lanes and bylanes along with high-quality lights.

Easing Traffic and Environmental Benefits

Sarma also said that GNB Road is one of the busiest in Guwahati, as thousands of vehicles ply on a daily basis, causing traffic snarls. This four-lane flyover will reduce pressure on the road under the flyover, resulting in reduced commuting time. Furthermore, it will lead to a reduction in air and noise pollution.

The Chief Minister said that the flyover will add a new momentum to the business, academic and medical convenience of the people.

A Tribute to Assam's Heritage

The Chief Minister said that the flyover is a manifestation of 'Bikash and Virasat', as naming the flyover after Maharaj Prithu is a tribute to the rich legacy of Assam. Paying his glowing tributes to Maharaj Prithu, Sarma said that the powerful Kamrup king, who by dint of his bravery and love for the people saved the state from a foreign ruler. It was because of the variance that Assam was saved from the onslaught of Bakhtiyar Khilji.

Public Cooperation and Access

Speaking about the challenge for the government to construct the flyover, as it falls on one of the busiest roads in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that it is because of the unconditional cooperation and support of the people of Guwahati that the flyover could be completed in record time.

On the occasion, he said that the government will give land patta to the people of Guwahati very shortly as the government has received 12 thousand applications for land patta. The Chief Minister said that the flyover will be open for vehicles from the morning of March 14, as the government desires to give an opportunity to the people to walk on the flyover for three days and experience its beauty and benefits.

Future Vision for Guwahati

Sharing his plan for Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that the government will start working in earnest to address the artificial flood in Guwahati. Speaking on the expansion plan of Guwahati, he said that once the ring road project is completed, the government will start working on Guwahati Metro rail connectivity.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)