Amid the Middle East conflict, Uttarakhand govt assures normal gas supply. Commissioner Ruchi Mohan Rayal confirmed no shortage of LPG, PNG, or CNG. The state is monitoring supplies and will take strict action against hoarding or black marketing.

State Assures Normal Gas Supply

Ruchi Mohan Rayal, Commissioner of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday informed that in view of the current global situation and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the state government is closely monitoring the gas supply situation across the state. Regular reviews are being conducted at the state level in coordination with the Food Department and oil companies, official said.

The Commissioner stated that there is currently no shortage of domestic gas in the state, and consumers do not need to worry about the availability of LPG.

Central Government Regulations and Clarifications

She further informed that the Government of India has promulgated the "Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order, 2026" under the Essential Commodities Act, keeping in view the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Under this order, special monitoring is being carried out to ensure a smooth gas supply system.

The Government of India has clarified that there has been no reduction in the supply of LPG, PNG, or CNG. The supply of commercial gas used in hospitals and educational institutions is also continuing as usual, with no cuts in allocation.

Measures to Prevent Hoarding and Black Marketing

In compliance with the directions of the Government of India, the state government has instructed all District Magistrates and oil companies to continuously review the availability of LPG, PNG, and CNG and ensure equitable supply, especially to priority sectors. They have also been directed to ensure that there is no hoarding or black marketing of gas anywhere in the state.

The Commissioner warned that if any instance of hoarding or black marketing of LPG, PNG, or CNG is reported or confirmed, strict legal action will be taken under the Essential Commodities Act against the concerned individuals.

Officials Urge Public Calm

She appealed to the public not to pay attention to any rumours and remain assured, as the gas supply situation in the state remains completely normal.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday assured that domestic consumers in India will not face any shortage of energy amid the West Asia crisis. He said CNG and PNG supplies to households are fully secure, and industries continue to receive most of their energy needs, emphasising there is no reason to panic. (ANI)