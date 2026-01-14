Why Women Experience Severe Hair Fall in Winters
Hair fall often increases in winter due to dry air, low humidity and seasonal changes. Dry scalp weakens roots while reduced blood flow limits nutrients to follicles. Winter habits like hot showers, blow-drying and low water intake worsen the problem
Why hair fall increases during winter
Many women notice that their hair fall becomes worse during winter. Hair strands appear on pillows, combs and shower drains more often than usual. While this can feel worrying, doctors say this rise in hair fall is very common and often linked to seasonal and lifestyle changes.
Dermatologist Dr. Abhishek Pilani explained to NDTV that winter hair fall usually happens due to a mix of dry weather, poor scalp health and daily habits that weaken hair roots.
Dry air and low humidity affect the scalp
During winter, the air holds very little moisture. This low humidity dries out the skin and the scalp. A dry scalp can feel tight, itchy and flaky. When the scalp becomes unhealthy, hair roots weaken.
Weak roots make hair strands more likely to break or fall out easily. This is one of the most common reasons women see sudden hair fall during cold months.
Reduced blood flow to the scalp
Cold weather also affects blood circulation. In winter, the body focuses on keeping vital organs warm. Because of this, blood flow to the scalp may reduce slightly.
Hair follicles need a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients from the blood. When circulation slows down, hair growth can weaken, leading to increased shedding.
Winter habits that damage hair health
Certain winter habits play a big role in hair fall. Hot showers are common during cold days, but very hot water strips the scalp of its natural oils. Blow-drying hair often and covering hair tightly with scarves or caps also increase dryness.
Dr. Pilani adds that many women drink less water in winter. This causes dehydration, which directly affects hair strength and shine.
Seasonal and biological factors
Hair loss can also be linked to natural hair cycles. Some studies suggest that hair shedding increases a few months after summer. As a result, winter becomes the time when hair fall looks more severe. When dry weather, weak roots and seasonal shedding combine, hair loss becomes more noticeable.
Stress and hormonal conditions worsen hair fall
Winter months can sometimes lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which increases stress levels. Stress can disturb the hair growth cycle and cause more hair to fall.
Women with hormonal issues, thyroid disorders or PCOS may notice their hair fall getting worse during winter. Over-washing hair, using harsh shampoos, skipping oiling or using too much heat styling further weakens the hair structure.
Doctors say winter hair fall is often temporary. With proper scalp care, hydration and gentle hair routines, most women can reduce hair loss and protect their hair during the cold months.
