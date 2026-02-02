While the methane theory has gained attention on social media and online forums, many experts urge caution. There is still limited direct evidence proving that large methane eruptions occurred regularly in the Bermuda Triangle.

The United States Coast Guard has said there is no recognised geographic danger in the area. Officials also point out that many incidents linked to the Triangle may have been exaggerated or incorrectly reported.

Insurance companies such as Lloyd’s of London also state that the region is not riskier than other busy ocean routes.

Skeptical voices raise questions

Some researchers remain doubtful. Nigel Watson, author of Portraits of Alien Encounters Revisited, said the mystery has been shaped by many overlapping ideas.

“Some believe it is a doorway to another dimension,” Watson said. “Others think strange magnetic forces are involved. We must remember that many events were over-hyped to sound more mysterious.”

He also pointed out that similar “mystery triangles” exist in other parts of the world. Watson questioned why people often focus on triangular shapes when searching for unexplained events.

A history of fascination

Interest in the Bermuda Triangle dates back to 1492. During his voyage, Christopher Columbus reported seeing strange lights in the sky while sailing through the region.

Over the centuries, many sailors reported compass problems, sudden storms, or unexplained navigation errors. These stories slowly built the Triangle’s reputation.

The mystery gained global fame in 1974 after Charles Berlitz published The Bermuda Triangle. The book claimed more than 1,000 lives were lost in unexplained incidents.