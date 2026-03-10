Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticised TMC's plan to impeach the CEC, warning that it undermines democratic institutions. He accused the opposition of evading responsibility and eroding public trust, a sentiment echoed by BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb.

Paswan Accuses Opposition of Eroding Trust in Institutions

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday criticised the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its plan to move a motion of impeachment against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, warning that such actions undermine trust in India's democratic institutions. Speaking to reporters, Paswan said the Opposition distrusts the Speaker, Election Commission, and other institutions, and accused them of making baseless accusations to evade responsibility. "They don't trust the Speaker. They don't trust the Election Commission. They don't trust independent constitutional institutions. It is beyond my understanding what kind of anarchy the opposition is taking the country into. The problem is that they don't engage in self-reflection; they just make accusations, which means they are evading their responsibilities," he told the media.

Paswan further said that the Opposition's constant suspicion of authorities is eroding public trust, and they must respect constitutional institutions. "There must be some reason why the public's trust in them is diminishing; the institutions can't be solely responsible for that. They are questioning every authority. They must respect these institutions. If they view everyone with suspicion, the public's distrust in them will only grow," he added.

TMC Cites 'Irregularities' for Impeachment Motion

Paswan's comments came after TMC MP Saugata Roy announced plans to table an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner, citing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in West Bengal. "We shall bring an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner as per Article 324 of the Constitution. We have many, many complaints about him. The way the SIR has been handled, the way people have lost their lives because of the SIR, and the way the (voter) list has been published - it must be exposed. That is why, after the no-confidence motion (against the Speaker), we are hoping that our impeachment or removal resolution will go through," Roy said.

Earlier, TMC claimed that lakhs of eligible voters were wrongly deleted and procedural norms were violated, prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stage a sit-in protest against the voter list revision.

BJP Leader Criticises Opposition's Priorities

Meanwhile, supporting Paswan's stance, BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb criticised the Opposition for focusing on impeachment motions instead of parliamentary business. "The opposition has nothing to do. The budget has already been presented. After the budget, every state gets something. This is what should be discussed. But instead of doing that, they are bringing impeachment motions against the Speaker, the Election Commission, and everyone else. This means that they have no trust in constitutional institutions. The people have decided to bid farewell to TMC from Bengal," Deb told ANI.

Voter List Row Escalates Ahead of Elections

The controversy over West Bengal's SIR process has intensified political tensions ahead of the state's upcoming Assembly elections. TMC alleges that the voter list revision exercise led to arbitrary deletions and administrative lapses, while the Election Commission has assured citizens of a fair, violence-free, and transparent election process. (ANI)