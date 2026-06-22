LPG Rules Update: New Government Order for Gas Connections; Are You Affected?
New rule from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Some LPG gas users may lose supplies. If your home has a PNG connection or several LPG connections, your connection may be cancelled.
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Image Credit : Getty
New LPG Connection Rules
This is a big alert for all LPG gas customers. The government gave a 90-day deadline which ends on Monday, June 22. If you don't take the required steps right away, your cylinder supply could be completely cut off.
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New LPG Connection Rules
So, what's the reason for this big change? The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas wants to bring down the country's massive fuel import bill. This new rule is a step in that direction.
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Image Credit : Getty
New LPG Connection Rules
The new government directive is very clear. It is pushing for the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in certain areas. The government will take strict action against any connections that don't follow this new rule.
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Image Credit : Getty
New LPG Connection Rules
Here's the deal: if your home or building has a PNG connection available, your LPG connection might get cancelled. Also, if one family has multiple LPG connections in their name, they must surrender the extra ones.
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Image Credit : our own
New LPG Connection Rules
To sum it up, the new rules are all about promoting Piped Natural Gas. If PNG is available near you, your LPG connection will be cancelled. The government has also ordered suppliers not to provide LPG cylinders in such cases. And remember, you must surrender any extra LPG connections.
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