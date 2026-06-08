2 3 Image Credit : Getty

Cylinder worth ₹1,600 sold for just ₹942.

Praveen Mal Khanooja told reporters, "Whether I am an Ujjwala customer or not, I am buying a cylinder worth ₹1,600 for just ₹942. This itself is an indirect subsidy." He added that Ujjwala customers get an extra ₹300, bringing their total subsidy to ₹1,000, while others still get ₹700. He also pointed out that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are currently losing about ₹700 on every 14.2 kg cylinder. Despite the government compensating OMCs with ₹52,000 crore in past financial years, the situation remains challenging. Khanooja assured that despite tensions in West Asia, the supply of crude oil, LPG, and natural gas is stable.