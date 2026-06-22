Mumbai Weather Update: Rain Alert Issued; IMD Sends Orange Warning For Thunderstorms
Mumbai Weather Update: An orange alert for rain has been issued by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Citing the weather department, a warning for rain with thunderstorms has been issued for Mumbai in the next few hours
Orange Alert Issued for Mumbai: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Expected
The Mumbai Municipal Corporation, citing the IMD, has issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in the city.
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The monsoon is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Monday or Tuesday. The IMD will make an official declaration once all meteorological criteria are met.
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