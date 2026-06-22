- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and 5 Other Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and 5 Other Districts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra may finally get relief from intense heat and humidity as monsoon activity strengthens across the state. The IMD has forecast rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts over the coming days
Mumbai Monsoon Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Across Coastal Maharashtra
After weeks of hot and uncomfortable weather, Maharashtra is expected to witness a significant improvement as monsoon conditions gradually become active. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the state, including Mumbai and surrounding districts.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert for 9 Districts, Heatwave and Thunderstorms to Impact State
A yellow alert has been issued for multiple regions as weather systems continue to strengthen over the western coast.
Rain Alert Issued for Mumbai and Konkan Region
Residents of Mumbai received a welcome break from the heat after parts of the city experienced rainfall on Sunday. According to IMD forecasts, scattered rain showers along with gusty winds are likely to continue over the next few days.
Districts under yellow alert include:
• Mumbai
• Palghar
• Thane
• Raigad
• Ratnagiri
• Sindhudurg
The expected rainfall is likely to bring down temperatures further and provide relief from the prevailing humid conditions across coastal Maharashtra.
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Western Maharashtra
Weather officials have indicated that monsoon conditions are becoming increasingly favourable across western Maharashtra.
Key forecasts include:
• Heavy rainfall is likely in Pune and the Ghat regions of Pune district on Monday.
• Pre-monsoon showers already made a strong impact in Pune on Sunday.
• The monsoon is expected to advance across western Maharashtra within the next few hours.
• A yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued for Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur.
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.
Marathwada and North Maharashtra Also Likely to Receive Rain
Several districts in North Maharashtra and Marathwada are also expected to receive beneficial rainfall in the coming days.
North Maharashtra Forecast
• Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and Ahilyanagar.
Marathwada Forecast
• Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Beed, Latur and Dharashiv.
• A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.
• Light rainfall is also forecast in Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded.
Meteorologists believe that these weather developments could help the monsoon become fully active across large parts of Maharashtra from June 25 onward.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.