After weeks of hot and uncomfortable weather, Maharashtra is expected to witness a significant improvement as monsoon conditions gradually become active. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in several parts of the state, including Mumbai and surrounding districts.

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A yellow alert has been issued for multiple regions as weather systems continue to strengthen over the western coast.

Rain Alert Issued for Mumbai and Konkan Region

Residents of Mumbai received a welcome break from the heat after parts of the city experienced rainfall on Sunday. According to IMD forecasts, scattered rain showers along with gusty winds are likely to continue over the next few days.

Districts under yellow alert include:

• Mumbai

• Palghar

• Thane

• Raigad

• Ratnagiri

• Sindhudurg

The expected rainfall is likely to bring down temperatures further and provide relief from the prevailing humid conditions across coastal Maharashtra.