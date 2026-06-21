The IMD has placed six districts under an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph. The districts under the Orange Alert are Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal.

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Meanwhile, Sindhudurg, Solapur and Kolhapur have been placed under a Yellow Alert, indicating the possibility of scattered rainfall and isolated thunderstorm activity.

According to the forecast, parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and strong winds through the day. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious during periods of severe weather.