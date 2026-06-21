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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Orange Alert for 9 Districts, Heatwave and Thunderstorms to Impact State
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing contrasting weather conditions today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of thunderstorms, rainfall, strong winds and heatwave conditions across several districts
Rain Alert Issued for 9 Districts, Six Under Orange Warning
The IMD has placed six districts under an Orange Alert for thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds of up to 40-50 kmph. The districts under the Orange Alert are Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal.
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Meanwhile, Sindhudurg, Solapur and Kolhapur have been placed under a Yellow Alert, indicating the possibility of scattered rainfall and isolated thunderstorm activity.
According to the forecast, parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and strong winds through the day. Residents in these areas have been advised to remain cautious during periods of severe weather.
Heatwave Warning Continues in Parts of Vidarbha
While several districts prepare for rain, heatwave conditions are expected to persist across parts of Vidarbha. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heatwave conditions in Akola, Amravati and Washim districts.
The weather department has also indicated that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over parts of South Konkan and Goa. In addition, isolated areas of North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra could continue to experience heatwave-like conditions.
Maximum temperatures across Maharashtra are not expected to change significantly during the next 24 hours. However, temperatures may gradually decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the following days. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain largely stable for the next four to five days.
Mumbai Forecast, Monsoon Update and Fishermen Advisory
For Mumbai and its suburbs, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with hot and humid weather. Light rainfall is likely during the evening or night. The city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 36°C and a minimum temperature of about 29°C.
The weather department has further stated that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into additional parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states by June 23.
A special advisory has also been issued for fishermen. Strong winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph, are expected along the South Maharashtra and Goa coast between June 21 and June 23. Similar conditions are forecast along the North Maharashtra coast between June 23 and June 24. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during these periods.
Regional Weather Outlook
Konkan: Scattered rainfall is likely, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Hot and humid conditions may persist in some locations.
Madhya Maharashtra: Isolated rainfall activity is expected in several areas.
Marathwada: Light rainfall is likely at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorm activity in some regions.
Vidarbha: Thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and scattered rainfall are expected, while heatwave conditions may continue in isolated pockets.
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