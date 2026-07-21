Flash floods in Assam's Jorhat have turned critical, submerging National Highway 715. Rescue operations are underway. Over 1.70 lakh people are affected across 12 districts, with the state's flood-related death toll reaching five.

Jorhat Floods Turn Critical, NH-715 Submerged

The flood situation in Teok and Kakojan has turned critical following flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall. A stretch of National Highway 715 has been submerged, disrupting connectivity and causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The overflowing floodwaters have created a chaotic situation in the affected areas, with normal life being badly affected.

Government Intensifies Rescue and Relief Efforts

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Jorhat Fire Station In-charge Pronab Bora said rescue operations were being carried out across the district with eight boats deployed. "We are operating across the entire district. We have eight boats stationed in Jorhat. Yesterday, we deployed a team for rescue operations. We are doing our best to carry out rescues. It seems the weather is changing, and the water level here is receding slightly; we are hopeful that the flooding will subside somewhat by tomorrow," Bora said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the government has intensified relief and rescue efforts as the flood situation worsened, affecting over 1.70 lakh people across 12 districts across the state.

CM Sarma Monitors Situation

In a post on X, Sarma said he had directed all Members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs of the affected districts to remain on the ground and closely monitor the situation. "I have asked all MPs and MLAs of the flood-affected districts to be on ground and closely monitor the situation. I am in constant touch with all the public representatives and have assured all possible assistance from Govt of Assam to deal with this situation. As rains continue and water levels are rising, we are reinforcing our efforts to shift people to safer places and provide them with all necessary support," the Chief Minister said.

Over 1.70 Lakh Affected Across 12 Districts

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person drowned in floodwaters in the Amguri area of Sivasagar district in the last 24 hours, taking this year's flood-related death toll in the state to five. The deluge has affected more than 1.70 lakh people in Biswanath, Cachar, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Udalguri and Jorhat districts.

Floodwaters have also submerged over 10,362 hectares of crop area.

Major Rivers Swell Above Danger Levels

Water levels of the Brahmaputra and several of its tributaries continue to rise following incessant rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. The Central Water Commission reported that the Desang River at Desangpani in Charaideo district was flowing above its previous highest flood level, while the Dikhow, Buridehing, Brahmaputra and Dhansiri (South) rivers were also flowing above danger levels or in severe flood conditions.

A total of 580 villages under 30 revenue circles have been affected in the current wave of flooding. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the worst-hit districts, including Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat, to carry out rescue and relief operations. (ANI)