On July 21, India's retail petrol and diesel prices were unchanged. Oil Marketing Companies held rates steady despite global crude oil market volatility and a recent easing of Brent crude prices. Geopolitical tensions continue to create market uncertainty, but domestic prices have not been revised.

Retail petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Tuesday, July 21, providing relief to consumers even as global crude oil markets continued to witness volatility. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates steady across major cities despite fluctuations in international crude prices, with Brent crude easing after recent gains.

Global oil prices have softened as traders assessed supply-demand dynamics and monitored geopolitical developments. However, market sentiment remains cautious due to continuing tensions involving the United States, Iran and Yemen's Houthi rebels, which could impact crude supplies if the situation escalates further.

Despite these global uncertainties, retail fuel prices in India have not been revised. Petrol and diesel rates continue to reflect the last nationwide revision carried out by state-run oil marketing companies. Fuel prices differ from one state to another because of variations in Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and dealer commissions, resulting in different retail prices across cities.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (July 20): Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru as Brent Crude Surges Above $90

Petrol & Diesel Prices on July 21

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Consumers can check the latest fuel prices through the official websites and mobile applications of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum or by sending an SMS to their respective service numbers. Although international crude prices influence domestic fuel rates, retail prices in India also depend on taxes, exchange rates, transportation costs and decisions taken by oil marketing companies.

With Brent crude easing, market participants will closely watch whether the recent softness in global oil prices eventually translates into any relief at fuel stations. For now, motorists across the country will continue paying the same prices for petrol and diesel as oil companies maintain status quo in retail rates.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (July 18): Check Latest Rates in Your City as US-Iran War Fuels Oil Worries