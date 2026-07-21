Rescue operations are underway in Samardong, South Sikkim, where around 27 workers are feared trapped inside a tunnel. An NDRF team has been deployed. The exact number and condition of the workers are yet to be confirmed by authorities.

Relief and rescue operations are underway following an incident inside a tunnel in Samardong, South Sikkim. It is reported that around 27 people may be trapped inside the tunnel, authorities said.

Official Details Rescue Efforts

District Collector of Namchi district, Anupa Tamling, while giving information about the incident, said, "There is a possibility that around 27 workers are trapped inside the tunnel. However, since complete information about the condition inside the tunnel has not yet come in, the actual number has not been confirmed."

She stated that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has entered the tunnel and begun rescue operations. She added that only after the NDRF team returns will there be clear information about how many workers are inside and what their condition is.

'Explosion-like Sound' Heard

The District Collector further said, "According to company representatives, the workers who were working inside the tunnel heard a sound like an explosion. After that, some workers managed to run out of the tunnel, while some others remain trapped inside."

She said rescue and relief operations are currently ongoing and no one has been evacuated from the tunnel so far. She added that the administration, police, and emergency services are present at the tunnel site, and continuous efforts are being made to bring all the workers out safely.

Alleged Gas Leak Reported

It is noteworthy that a case of an alleged gas leak was reported on Monday afternoon inside a tunnel in Samardong. Following this incident, people working inside the tunnel have been trapped and concerned agencies have been deployed for their rescue. However, it is still not clear what exactly happened inside the tunnel and how many people are currently trapped there. (ANI)