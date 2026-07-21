The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the assembly. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav termed it a 'necessity' for the state, aiming to create a unified marriage law for all religions and traditions.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a uniform law is a necessity for this country and for this state. His remarks came after the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the state Legislative Assembly. The ruling BJP asserted that the proposed legislation would ensure equal rights for all citizens, while the Congress opposed both the manner in which the Bill was tabled and its provisions.

CM Yadav on Unified Marriage Law

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said,"Tomorrow will be a highly significant day in the Monsoon Session. Our government has decided to introduce the UCC during this session. A uniform law is a necessity for this country and for this state. Under the Prime Minister's guidance, Madhya Pradesh will set a new milestone tomorrow by introducing a unified marriage law that accommodates the diverse traditions and lifestyles of people belonging to different religions," the Chief Minister said. "Under the proposed law, if a person attempts to enter into a second marriage without first obtaining a legal divorce, they will not be permitted to do so and may face legal consequences, including imprisonment," Yadav said.

BJP Defends UCC, Cites Equal Rights

State Minister Gautam Tetwal introduced the Bill in the state legislative assembly on Monday a day after the MP cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, gave nod to the bill. After introducing the Bill, Tetwal said people from different communities and sects follow different customs, and there should be uniformity in marriage-related practices.

BJP State President for Madhya Pradesh, Hemant Khandelwal told ANI, "The UCC law was meant to be implemented in this country right after independence. Even Babasaheb held the view that there should be a uniform law for all citizens. I believe that the Congress, which has a history of making mistakes, should support this move now that the Chief Minister and the government of Madhya Pradesh are bringing forward this law, ordinance, and act. Every citizen of the country deserves equal rights"

Notably, the Bill was not part of the Assembly's original agenda for the day and was later introduced during the ongoing proceedings. (ANI)