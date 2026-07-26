Mumbai Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Rain Returns Across The City
Mumbai is set for another wet Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intermittent rain across the city. Residents have been advised to stay cautious amid the possibility of heavy showers and waterlogging.
Mumbai is expected to witness occasional rain on Sunday, July 26, with temperatures hovering around 30°C during the day and 27°C at night. A Yellow Watch for Heavy Rainfall remains in effect, with the IMD warning of light to moderate rain at isolated places in Mumbai and surrounding districts.
The southwest monsoon continues to influence weather conditions across Maharashtra, bringing cloudy skies and periodic showers to Mumbai. While widespread flooding is not expected, brief spells of intense rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow traffic during peak hours.
The IMD has advised residents to remain updated with official weather bulletins, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, and exercise caution near flooded roads and coastal areas. Commuters using local trains and road transport should plan for possible delays if rainfall intensifies.
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