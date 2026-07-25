The IMD has issued a red alert for six Odisha districts, including Cuttack and Jajpur, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall. The alert is due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, with warnings of landslides and flash floods.

Odisha on Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for six Odisha districts, forecasting extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall amid a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Bengal coast. The IMD has also warned of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

"A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal-North Odisha coasts and now lies over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal coast", Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar, told ANI. "Under its influence, the IMD has issued Red, Orange and Yellow alerts for Odisha, forecasting extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph during the next 24 hours", she said.

Specific Warnings and Advisories

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts, while several other parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rain may trigger landslides in hilly areas and flash floods in low-lying regions.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea and adjoining coastal areas due to rough sea conditions. Local Alert-Cautionary Signal (LAC-III) has also been hoisted at ports across Odisha.

Past Weather Event in Bhubaneswar

On June 6, A severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy downpours and high-velocity gusty winds lashed Bhubaneshwar in the afternoon, bringing sudden respite from the intense summer heat but disrupting normal life across several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a state-wide warning predicting isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for Odisha.

In accordance with the weather bureau's advisory, Bhubaneswar and its peripheral regions are currently experiencing intense thunderstorm activities, with wind speeds peaking up to 50 km per hour. While the rain briefly disrupted normal life and slowed traffic movement in parts of the town, the sudden change in weather brought a serene and soothing atmosphere with cool winds and rain-soaked streets, creating a picturesque landscape across the city. (ANI)