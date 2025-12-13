- Home
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai woke up to one of its chilliest December mornings in recent years as temperatures dipped sharply. While the city escaped a cold wave alert, cool nights are likely to linger, according to IMD forecasts
Mumbai Records Rare December Chill
Mumbai experienced an unusually cold morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 14.9°C, making it the city’s second-coldest December morning in the last seven years. Interestingly, Mumbai was colder than Matheran, a popular hill station, which recorded a higher minimum temperature. While Colaba remained closer to seasonal averages, the chill was clearly felt across suburban areas, especially during early morning hours.
No Cold Wave Alert for Mumbai, Says IMD
Despite the noticeable drop in temperatures, the India Meteorological Department has not issued a cold wave alert for Mumbai. Cold wave warnings remain limited to interior Maharashtra regions such as Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar. However, residents have experienced shivering nights and early mornings due to the persistent northerly winds and dry air conditions.
Sunny Days Ahead With Gradually Warmer Nights
IMD forecasts suggest that Mumbai will continue to see clear and sunny days over the coming week. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain high, touching 33–34°C, while night temperatures will gradually rise from 16°C to around 19°C. This shift may make late evenings feel slightly warmer and more humid, though overall weather conditions will stay stable and dry.
