Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Winds Intensify IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Places
Mumbai Weather LATETS Update: Maharashtra is shivering under an intense cold wave as temperatures dip sharply across major districts. With a yellow alert in place and several cities colder than Mahabaleshwar, winter conditions are creating concern
Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
The cold wave gripping northern plains has pushed icy winds into Central India and Maharashtra, causing a sharp fall in temperatures. The Meteorological Department noted that conditions are set to intensify over the next 48 hours based on recent data. In response, a yellow cold alert has been issued for multiple districts, including Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Jalgaon, Pune, Solapur, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Nanded and Latur. Even parts of Konkan are experiencing a notable chill, except during brief afternoon warm spells.
Unseasonal Chill Leaves Citizens Comparing Maharashtra to Himachal
As temperatures plunge to levels uncommon for the state, many residents are questioning whether they are still in Maharashtra or experiencing Himachal-like winter. Jeur reported a minimum of 5.5°C, while the northern plains saw readings near 4°C, highlighting how unusually cold the state has become. Mumbai’s temperature settled around 15°C, with Matheran only slightly warmer at 17°C—leading many to remark that Mumbai now feels like a hill station.
Seventeen Cities Colder Than Mahabaleshwar
A striking detail from the recent weather pattern is that 17 cities recorded lower temperatures than Mahabaleshwar’s 11.1°C. Key readings included Ahilyanagar at 6.6°C, Gondia at 8°C, Nashik at 8.2°C, Nanded at 8.8°C, Wardha at 9.9°C, and several others between 10°C and 12°C. Even traditionally warmer regions such as Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur witnessed significant dips. With weekend holidays approaching, the chilly weather is likely to boost winter travel across the state.
