Image Credit : Getty

As temperatures plunge to levels uncommon for the state, many residents are questioning whether they are still in Maharashtra or experiencing Himachal-like winter. Jeur reported a minimum of 5.5°C, while the northern plains saw readings near 4°C, highlighting how unusually cold the state has become. Mumbai’s temperature settled around 15°C, with Matheran only slightly warmer at 17°C—leading many to remark that Mumbai now feels like a hill station.