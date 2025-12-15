Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleges 30.5 kg of gold was siphoned from the Sabarimala sanctum and replaced with gold-plated copper. He claims to have provided information to the SIT and also alleged smuggling of antiques worth crores.

Chennithala Alleges Massive Gold Theft at Sabarimala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged large-scale irregularities in the Sabarimala sanctum gold theft case, claiming that 30.5 kg of gold was siphoned off from the revered hill shrine and replaced with copper plated with gold. Terming the episode a 'grave betrayal of faith', Chennithala said he had shared crucial information with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), gathered from a businessman based abroad.

"Today I met the SIT and gave the information I gathered from a businessman staying abroad. Sabarimala is a religious site considered secular and visited by over five crore devotees every year. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous elements took away 30.5 kg of gold from there and replaced copper with gold plating. I wanted to know where the gold is," Chennithala told reporters.

He further alleged that antiques worth Rs 500-1,000 crores were smuggled out and said the inputs had been formally conveyed to investigators.

Probe Intensifies with Key Arrests

The Congress leader's remarks come amid intensified probes into the long-running controversy surrounding the gold plating of the Sabarimala temple sanctum. Earlier, on November 26, the SIT took into custody A. Padmakumar, former Sabarimala Executive Committee president and CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee member, following court approval. Former Thiruvabharanam temple commissioner K.S. Baiju was arrested on November 7, while Unnikrishnan Potti, named as the prime accused, was taken into custody on October 17.

Slams CPI(M) for Violence, BJP for 'Electoral Malpractice'

Chennithala also accused the ruling CPI(M) of unleashing violence in northern Kerala. "Our people were brutally attacked, their cars smashed and houses burnt, while the police remained mute spectators. The people of Kerala have given a befitting reply to this anti-people government. The police must act against this brutality," he said.

On the political front, Chennithala defended the AICC rally, alleging electoral malpractice. "Vote chori is one of the major issues in the country. The Election Commission, along with the BJP, has made elections a mockery. That is why we were forced to hold such a rally, and it will be an eye-opener for the people of India," he said.

Background of the Controversy

The Sabarimala gold controversy involves allegations of irregularities regarding the gold plating work at the Sabarimala temple. This situation arose from a donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya in 1998, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala. (ANI)