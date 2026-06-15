The Konkan region is likely to experience uncomfortable weather conditions due to increasing humidity and temperatures. Yellow alerts for hot and humid weather have been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

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In North Maharashtra, Nandurbar and Jalgaon are also expected to witness hot and humid conditions. Nashik, however, may receive light showers, creating a mixed weather pattern across the region. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon heat and stay hydrated.