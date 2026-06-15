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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued Across 21 Districts of Maharashtra; Check
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp shift in weather patterns as the monsoon loses momentum. While several districts face intense heat and humidity, others are expected to receive thunderstorms and rainfall
Coastal and Northern Maharashtra Face Rising Heat and Humidity
The Konkan region is likely to experience uncomfortable weather conditions due to increasing humidity and temperatures. Yellow alerts for hot and humid weather have been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Stalls Over Konkan, Maharashtra Awaits Widespread Rainfall
In North Maharashtra, Nandurbar and Jalgaon are also expected to witness hot and humid conditions. Nashik, however, may receive light showers, creating a mixed weather pattern across the region. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon heat and stay hydrated.
Thunderstorm Activity Expected in Western Maharashtra and Vidarbha
Western Maharashtra is likely to witness contrasting weather conditions. While Satara and Kolhapur remain under a heat alert, Sangli and Solapur may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. Pune is not under any major alert but could receive light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas.
Meanwhile, rainfall activity is expected to intensify across Vidarbha. Yellow alerts for rain have been issued in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal. Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of up to 50 kmph are likely in these districts, prompting authorities to urge caution.
Marathwada Remains Hot as Authorities Advise Vigilance
In the Marathwada region, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna remain under a yellow alert for hot weather. Although no formal alerts have been issued for Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv, localised thunderstorms and evening showers are possible in some areas.
Weather officials expect maximum temperatures in several parts of Marathwada to touch around 36°C. The department has advised citizens to take precautions against heat-related discomfort and has urged farmers to plan agricultural activities carefully, especially during sowing operations.
With a combination of heat, humidity, and scattered rainfall affecting different regions, Maharashtra is expected to experience unstable weather conditions over the next few days. Authorities remain on alert and have advised residents to stay updated with official weather forecasts.
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