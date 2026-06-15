According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a trough extending from the west-central Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh coast to South Tamil Nadu is influencing weather conditions across the state.

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As a result, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 15. The districts of Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal and Salem are likely to experience moderate rainfall along with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.