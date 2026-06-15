Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For 5 TN Districts; Check
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness widespread rain activity over the next few days as a trough system persists over the Bay of Bengal. The weather department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds
Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Several Tamil Nadu Districts
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a trough extending from the west-central Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh coast to South Tamil Nadu is influencing weather conditions across the state.
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As a result, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 15. The districts of Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal and Salem are likely to experience moderate rainfall along with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.
Weather Outlook for the Next Two Days
June 16:
Light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds may occur in Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.
June 17:
Rainfall activity is expected to continue across isolated parts of the state. Ramanathapuram district could receive heavy rain along with thunderstorms and winds of 40-50 kmph.
For Chennai, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy. Some areas of the city may receive moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 38-39°C, while minimum temperatures may remain between 27°C and 28°C.
Fishermen Advised to Avoid the Sea
The weather department has issued a warning for fishermen due to strong winds over coastal and offshore regions.
From June 15 to June 18, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin Sea.
Similar wind conditions are expected over large parts of the Andaman Sea and the southern Bay of Bengal on June 15 and 16. Strong winds are also forecast over the southern Bay of Bengal on June 17 and 18. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these regions until conditions improve.
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