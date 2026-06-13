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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Monsoon Stalls Over Konkan, Maharashtra Awaits Widespread Rainfall
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has slowed across Maharashtra after reaching parts of the Konkan coast, leaving residents and farmers waiting for widespread rainfall. Rising temperatures, delayed sowing
Monsoon Progress Slows Across Maharashtra as El Niño Concerns Grow
The southwest monsoon's advance has stalled after reaching the Harnai-Dapoli region of Konkan. According to weather experts, conditions are currently not favorable for further movement of the monsoon, resulting in a delay across much of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.
ALSO READ: Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai Under Yellow Alert as Heatwave Persists; Monsoon Progress Slow
Residents of Mumbai continue to experience hot and humid conditions, with temperatures hovering around 35°C. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that more favorable rainfall conditions could develop during the coming week.
Meteorologists are also closely monitoring the strengthening El Niño pattern. While it may not affect all regions equally, it could delay rainfall in some areas, reduce seasonal precipitation in others, and increase the chances of short-duration heavy downpours in select locations.
Thunderstorms Bring Temporary Relief in Parbhani and Bhandara
After days of intense heat and discomfort, several districts received much-needed pre-monsoon showers.
In Parbhani, strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain swept through the city and surrounding areas on Thursday evening. The sudden weather change lowered temperatures significantly and brought welcome relief from the heat. However, powerful winds also disrupted electricity supply in several neighborhoods, leaving parts of the city without power for a period. A few incidents of fallen tree branches were also reported.
Similarly, Bhandara district witnessed heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds after a hot and humid day. Showers were recorded not only in Bhandara city but also in Tumsar, Lakhani, Pauni, and Mohadi talukas. The rainfall cooled the atmosphere and improved weather conditions for local residents eagerly awaiting the arrival of the monsoon.
Delayed Rainfall Impacts Kharif Sowing Across Farming Regions
The delayed onset of meaningful rainfall is creating challenges for farmers preparing for the Kharif season.
In Hingoli district, the expected rains associated with the Mrig Nakshatra period have yet to arrive. As a result, sowing activities have been postponed despite farmers completing pre-sowing land preparation work by the end of May. The district is expected to cultivate crops across approximately 407,000 hectares this season, making timely rainfall crucial for agricultural operations.
Farmers across the region remain hopeful that regular monsoon showers will begin soon, allowing them to proceed with sowing and ensuring a productive agricultural season. While isolated thunderstorms have offered temporary relief, agricultural communities continue to depend on a sustained and widespread monsoon for long-term benefits.
Although parts of Maharashtra have received scattered pre-monsoon showers, the overall advance of the southwest monsoon remains sluggish. With temperatures still elevated and sowing activities delayed, attention is now focused on the coming week, when weather conditions are expected to become more favorable for rainfall across larger parts of the state.
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