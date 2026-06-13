The southwest monsoon's advance has stalled after reaching the Harnai-Dapoli region of Konkan. According to weather experts, conditions are currently not favorable for further movement of the monsoon, resulting in a delay across much of Maharashtra, including Mumbai.

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Residents of Mumbai continue to experience hot and humid conditions, with temperatures hovering around 35°C. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that more favorable rainfall conditions could develop during the coming week.

Meteorologists are also closely monitoring the strengthening El Niño pattern. While it may not affect all regions equally, it could delay rainfall in some areas, reduce seasonal precipitation in others, and increase the chances of short-duration heavy downpours in select locations.