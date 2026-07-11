- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert for Kolkata, Orange Warning for North Bengal Amid Heavy Rain
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert for Kolkata, Orange Warning for North Bengal Amid Heavy Rain
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Relentless monsoon showers have drenched Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal, causing widespread waterlogging and travel disruptions. The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts as heavy rainfall is expected
Kolkata Witnesses Waterlogging as Heavy Rain Continues
Persistent rain has submerged several low-lying areas across Kolkata, creating difficulties for commuters. Waterlogging has been reported from Central Avenue, Thanthania, the Ultadanga underpass, and sections of VIP Road near Kolkata Airport.
The continuous showers have affected road traffic, while some local train services have experienced disruptions because of water accumulation. Metro services, however, continue to operate normally.
The weather office has forecast around a 90% chance of rainfall in Kolkata, with intermittent showers expected to continue until Monday. Authorities have also warned that low-lying areas could witness further waterlogging if the rain persists.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for South Bengal, Orange Alert for North Bengal
The IMD has attributed the widespread rainfall to the monsoon trough stretching from southwest Uttar Pradesh through Jharkhand and West Bengal into the Bay of Bengal. A steady inflow of moisture from the Bay is strengthening rain-bearing clouds across the region.
A yellow alert has been issued for Kolkata and most districts of South Bengal through Monday, warning of heavy spells of rain at isolated places.
In North Bengal, conditions remain more severe. Districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the coming days. Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur are also likely to witness heavy showers.
The IMD has additionally pointed to an active cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, which is expected to enhance rainfall over northern parts of the state.
Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore as Strong Winds Affect Coast
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Saturday due to rough weather conditions over the West Bengal and North Odisha coasts.
Strong winds with speeds of 35–45 kmph are making sea conditions rough, increasing risks for fishing vessels.
Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents in the hilly districts of North Bengal to remain cautious as continuous rainfall could trigger landslides and cause rivers to swell. Preventive measures have already been recommended in vulnerable areas to minimise the impact of prolonged rainfall.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.