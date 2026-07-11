Persistent rain has submerged several low-lying areas across Kolkata, creating difficulties for commuters. Waterlogging has been reported from Central Avenue, Thanthania, the Ultadanga underpass, and sections of VIP Road near Kolkata Airport.

The continuous showers have affected road traffic, while some local train services have experienced disruptions because of water accumulation. Metro services, however, continue to operate normally.

The weather office has forecast around a 90% chance of rainfall in Kolkata, with intermittent showers expected to continue until Monday. Authorities have also warned that low-lying areas could witness further waterlogging if the rain persists.