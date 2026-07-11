Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi visited rain-hit industrial estates in Surat, directing officials for quick relief. He also distributed financial aid of Rs 6,800 each to 2,000 flood-affected families, assuring them of continued government support.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday visited the rain-affected Maruti Industrial Estate in Pandesara and the Millennium Textile Market near Kamela Darwaja in Surat to assess the impact of heavy rains, which caused widespread waterlogging in factories and industrial units across the city and nearby industrial areas.

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According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the visit, he interacted with industrialists to understand the losses caused by the heavy rains, the impact on production and business, and the challenges they were facing. He directed the concerned officials to ensure quick drainage of water, restore essential facilities, and resolve the issues faced by industrialists as early as possible. He remarked that the State Government stands with the affected industrialists and is taking all necessary steps to help industrial activities return to normal at the earliest. MLA Manubhai Patel, Mayor Mayaben Mavani, District Collector Tejas Parmar, Police Commissioner Wabang Jamir, Municipal Corporation officials, public representatives, and industrialists were present during the visit, a release added.

Financial Assistance for Flood-Hit Families

Earlier, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister distributed financial assistance of Rs 6,800 per family, comprising cash doles, household essentials and clothing assistance, to 2,000 flood-affected families from Ambedkar Nagar, Azad Nagar, Indira Nagar and Rasulabad in Bhatar, Surat, which were severely affected by the recent heavy rains and flooding.

A release said that the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to residents of the flood-affected areas to maintain cleanliness and extend full cooperation to the door-to-door survey being carried out by the administration. He assured that no affected family would be deprived of assistance and that financial aid would be delivered to every household.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that Surat has once again shown its courage, resilience and unity in the aftermath of the heavy rains. Despite the difficult situation, people stood together and supported one another. He said the financial assistance of Rs 6,800 per family would provide much-needed support to families, traders and citizens whose belongings and livelihoods had been affected. He added that public representatives and State Government officials are standing with the affected people during this difficult time. (ANI)