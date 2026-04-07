- Home
- India
- Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert, Heat Wave Issued For THESE Districts; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert, Heat Wave Issued For THESE Districts; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Weather department has issued Yellow Alert for rain and thunderstorms in Vidarbha's Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts on April 7. But for rest of Marathwada, Vidarbha, it's a different story, with a severe heatwave
17
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Heat Wave
Mumbai: Just as April begins, temperatures are already soaring across Maharashtra. The weather department has given a major update: while some parts of Vidarbha will get rain, the rest of the state has to brace for some serious, scorching heat.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Yellow Alert
The weather department has put Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts on 'Yellow Alert' for April 7. People here can expect gusty winds, lightning, and light rain. Authorities have asked citizens and farmers to stay alert due to this unseasonal rain.
37
Image Credit : Asianet News
Konkan region
The Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, and Ratnagiri, won't see any rain. Instead, high humidity will make the weather very sticky and uncomfortable. With max temperatures between 32 and 35 degrees, Mumbaikars should get ready to sweat it out.
47
Image Credit : Asianet News
Marathwada
Marathwada, covering areas like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, and Beed, will be the hottest region. The Met department predicts the mercury will hit around 40 degrees Celsius here. This intense heat is likely to disrupt normal life, especially in the afternoons.
57
Image Credit : Asianet News
Dry Weather
The weather will stay completely dry in this part of the state. Pune and Western Maharashtra will see temperatures between 34 and 38 degrees. Meanwhile, the North Maharashtra belt, including Nashik and Jalgaon, will feel the heat even more.
67
Image Credit : Asianet News
Heatstroke
The heatwave threat continues for the remaining districts of Vidarbha, like Nagpur, Akola, and Amravati. Temperatures here could soar up to 42 degrees, so authorities have advised everyone to take precautions to avoid heatstroke.
77
Image Credit : Asianet News
Extreme Weather
The state is seeing two extremes at once: lightning in one part and a severe heatwave in another. Officials advise people to avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms. In hot areas, drink plenty of water when you step out to protect yourself from heatstroke.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos