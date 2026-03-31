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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Unseasonal Orange Alert Issued For THESE Places; Check Forecast
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has issued a warning for heavy unseasonal rains and thunderstorms across more than 30 districts in Maharashtra. Several districts in North, Western, and Marathwada are now on an orange alert
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Heavy rains and strong winds expected.
The end of March is bringing a major weather scare for Maharashtra. The Met department predicts heavy downpours and gusty winds in more than 30 districts. There's a real fear that the 60 km/h winds and hailstones could damage crops and disrupt normal life.
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North Maharashtra: High risk of hailstorms.
The weather office has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Nashik, Jalgaon, and Ahilyanagar, warning of thunderstorms with a high chance of hailstorms. Meanwhile, Dhule and Nandurbar are on 'Yellow Alert', with predictions of rain showers.
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Western Maharashtra: Pune-Satara on alert!
Pune, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur have received an 'Orange Alert'. These districts can expect lightning and strong winds blowing at 50 to 60 km/h. Kolhapur district, however, is on a 'Yellow Alert'.
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Marathwada: Farmers' worries increase.
Five districts in the Marathwada region—Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, and Hingoli—are on 'Orange Alert', with heavy rainfall expected. Latur, Dharashiv, and Nanded are on 'Yellow Alert', with a continued risk of lightning.
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Konkan and Mumbai: Thunderstorms likely.
While Mumbai and Palghar might see only light rain, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for the Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg belt. Wind speeds could be higher along the coastline.
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Vidarbha: Watch out for lightning strikes.
A 'Yellow Alert' for rain is active for Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Yavatmal. The Vidarbha region could see a high number of lightning strikes, so authorities are asking people to stay in safe shelters.
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Safety first: What to do during the storm.
Authorities have issued a special advisory. Farmers should move harvested crops to a safe place immediately. During lightning, don't stand under trees, near mobile towers, or in open grounds. Be careful while travelling, as strong winds might cause old buildings or trees to fall.
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