Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara has supported the demand for a ministerial post for Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, calling him a 'capable leader' and stating there is a demand across the state to give him a berth in the second phase.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday supported the demand for a ministerial post for Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, calling him a "capable leader."

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Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Parameshwara said there was "nothing wrong with giving him a berth."

Parameshwara said, "He is a capable leader, especially a capable leader from the minority community. We do not know why he was missed out in the first phase. There is a demand across the state to give him a ministerial berth in the second phase. I understand the high command will consider it. He was a capable minister and did good work. There is nothing wrong with giving him a berth. The high command has said they will soon announce the second phase of the cabinet expansion."

On becoming the Deputy CM, he added, "I want to go to Delhi to thank the high command for making me the Deputy CM."

As Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took the oath of office on June 3, 13 ministers were inducted into his Cabinet in the first phase. The Congress high command is set to announce the second phase of cabinet formation.

Karnataka Cabinet Portfolio Allocation

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has been assigned the Revenue and Sports portfolios.

Priyank Kharge will handle Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT, and e-Governance.

Satish Jarkiholi has been given charge of Public Works, while KH Muniyappa will oversee Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

MB Patil has been allotted Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

Ramalinga Reddy will handle Major and Medium Irrigation.

The Energy and Tourism portfolios were allocated to KJ George.

Krishna Byre Gowda will be in charge of Greater Bengaluru Development, including multiple civic bodies such as Bengaluru North, South, East, West and Central City Corporations, BWSSB, and BMRCL.

UT Khader has been assigned Health and Family Welfare.

Eshwar Khandre will handle Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah has been given Urban Development, including KUIDFC, KUWSDB, and other urban development authorities, excluding BDA, BMRDA, GBA Commissionerate of Town and Country Planning.

Byrathi Suresh has been assigned Transport.

Sharan Prakash Patil will handle Education Development.

Hemavati Canal Project to Continue

Meanwhile, addressing the protests against the opposition to the Hemavati Express Link Canal project, G Parameshwara said that the state government will continue the land acquisition process and resume the work. "We will try to convince all of them. The land acquisition process had stalled a bit. The Chief Minister has now instructed us to complete it quickly. We will continue the land acquisition process and resume the work. We will convince the farmers' community," the Deputy CM said. (ANI)