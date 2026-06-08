JMM MP Mahua Maji expressed confidence in winning the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls, praising Hemant Soren's candidate choice. The JMM-Congress alliance is confident of securing both seats, while also accusing the BJP of attempting horse-trading.

JMM Confident of Victory in Rajya Sabha Polls

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Monday expressed confidence of victory in the Jharkhand Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for June 18. She said the candidates were selected by party president Hemant Soren, calling it "an excellent precedent," and noted that with the required signatures of 10 MLAs, the party has sufficient numbers to ensure a win.

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Speaking to ANI, Maji said, "Everyone is aware of and praising the candidate selected by our party president. The choice is uncontroversial. He is a party worker, and this move has set an excellent precedent... BJP often claims that others lack integrity, so they too should demonstrate honesty, especially in elections like this." She added, "If someone files a nomination, bearing in mind that signatures of 10 MLAs as proposers are required, and if they have the numbers, then the contest will certainly become interesting. We should absolutely win... we are fully confident; our party has the necessary numbers, and while Congress has fewer, if we secure the support and votes of the JMM, RJD, and the Left parties, then we will certainly win both seats."

INDIA Alliance Finalises Candidates

JMM has announced MLA Baidyanath Ram, while Congress is set to field party secretary Pranav Jha for the Upper House polls on two seats in Jharkhand. Initially, the JMM wanted to field its candidates in both seats; however, the party leadership decided to leave one for its ally, Congress.

Congress Accuses BJP of Encouraging Horse-Trading

On the other hand, Congress MP Shukhdeo Bhagat on Monday alleged that despite lacking a sufficient number, they are trying to encourage horse-trading, adding that the result will show what people think. He said, "I can say with certainty that the BJP has once again tried to bring shame to Jharkhand. Despite lacking the necessary numerical strength, they are attempting to encourage horse-trading...the results will show what people are thinking, and I say with great confidence that the INDIA alliance will win both seats." (ANI)