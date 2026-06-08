The HP Congress Committee warned members of expulsion for airing internal issues on social media. The party's disciplinary committee will meet on June 9 to decide action against leader Neeraj Bharti for his remarks.

HP Congress Warns Against Airing Grievances on Social Media

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has issued a stern warning against party members airing internal grievances on social media, terming such actions as "unfortunate" and damaging to the party's reputation. Vinod Zinta, HPCC Secretary (Organisation), addressed the media in Shimla on Monday, confirming that the party has taken serious cognisance of remarks made by leader Neeraj Bharti.

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Mr. Zinta stated that the party's disciplinary committee is scheduled to meet on June 9 to determine further action against him. "His resignation has already been accepted. A notice has also been served to him through the district president. The party has scheduled a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee on June 9, where a decision will be taken regarding the action to be initiated," Zinta said.

He noted that the committee, comprising senior leaders including Kuldeep Singh Rathore and Harshvardhan Chauhan, would deliberate on the matter. "Any individual who uses social media or media platforms to discuss internal party matters will face strict action and may be expelled from the party," he added.

Dismissing claims that party workers were being ignored by the state government, Zinta insisted there was "excellent coordination" between the two. He urged workers to utilize internal party mechanisms rather than public platforms to address concerns. "If anyone has an issue, it should be addressed on the party platform. Our Pradesh Congress Committee leadership remains available to workers round the clock. If an issue is not addressed at one level, workers can approach Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. If it is still not resolved, they can approach the AICC in-charge, Rajni Patil," he said.

Congress Slams Centre Over Inflation, Economy

During the press conference, Mr. Zinta launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led Union government, particularly regarding the hike in LPG cylinder prices. "An atmosphere of disorder prevails in the country. Petrol, diesel and LPG prices are being increased repeatedly. The Modi government has completely failed. It has failed to control inflation and is unable to run the country effectively," he remarked.

Alleging that the Centre prioritizes the interests of large corporate houses over common citizens, Zinta claimed the rising cost of essential goods was negatively impacting the Prime Minister's popularity.

Compares Modi's Tenure with Nehru's Legacy

Responding to questions regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, Zinta drew a sharp contrast with the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru. "Modi Ji can never be compared with Jawaharlal Nehru. If there was one true architect of modern India, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," he stated, accusing the current administration of fostering polarization and failing to address unemployment.