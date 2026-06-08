Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigns from TMC, criticising the party leadership over the RG Kar Hospital case. He alleged that power made them arrogant, grassroots workers were sidelined, and corrupt individuals gained prominence.

Soon after resigning from his post as a Rajya Sabha MP and giving up primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), former TMC Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Monday criticised TMC over the RG Kar Hospital murder-rape case, asserting that the state leadership had become disconnected from ground realities. In a major jolt to the Trinamool Congress amidst the ongoing political rift within the party, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

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Ray Criticises TMC Leadership, Alleges Corruption

Speaking to reporters after resigning from his post, Ray said, "Power had gone to their heads to such an extent that they believed no one in the world could touch them." He alleged that ministers, panchayat leaders, councillors, and mayors, who had held power for the past fifteen years, were inaccessible, while grassroots party workers were sidelined. "Our party workers who strengthened the organisation with their blood and sweat, those who fought against the Left Front for years, were sidelined. Instead, middlemen, thieves, dacoits, and rapists came to the forefront. All of this is now coming to light and being shown on television. Who owns the biggest house in the village? The panchayat leader. It has a swimming pool, exotic birds, and so on... Crores of rupees were looted. That is why I am making a demand now," he said.

Calls for Forensic Audit and Asset Investigation

Declaring himself a common citizen, Ray demanded a forensic audit of hospital purchases over the last five years. "I can demand of the new government that they investigate the purchases made by every hospital in Bengal over the last five years... A forensic audit should be conducted... Incidents of rape and murder have occurred frequently in our country. There is nothing more heinous than this in society..."

Ray highlighted the public response to the RG Kar incident, saying, "The impact of the RG Kar incident wasn't limited to just that place... As soon as the RG Kar incident occurred, the public poured onto the streets. People who had never in their lives joined a procession or a public meeting, and who had no connection to politics, even they, including doctors, stayed out on the streets all night long..." He criticised the party leadership for ignoring the crisis, adding, "At that time, the leaders and administrators did not engage in any deliberation or discussion about it. Power had gone to their heads to such an extent that they believed no one in the world could touch them. But the very people who sent them there have now brought them down... There should be an investigation into everyone's assets. Investigate ministers, panchayat leaders, national leaders, or international leaders. Investigate them all..."

Ritabrata Banerjee Supports Ray's Stand

Further, on Sukhendu Ray's resignation as RS MP and from AITC, West Bengal LoP and expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee said that it felt disheartening to see a parliamentarian of his stature pushed to the back row. "This isn't just about Sukhendu. I haven't actually spoken to him personally... I agree with the majority of what he said, especially regarding the functioning of the Upper House of Parliament. His observations were absolutely spot-on. Parliament is not the place for a quiz show... I have personally experienced exactly what Sukendu is describing... It felt disheartening to see a parliamentarian of his stature pushed to the back row. Sukendu is speaking out today; others will follow suit tomorrow," he told reporters.

He further added, "I have spoken with several MPs... If they wish to sit together, there is no issue with that."

Growing Discontent Within TMC

Earlier on May 28, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar also resigned from the post of president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, citing concerns over alleged "misogynistic behaviour" within the party and a series of issues that she said had deeply troubled her conscience.(ANI)

This comes amidst the ongoing speculations of a split of 20 Lok Sabha MPs from TMC, following the recent rebellion led by expelled party MLA Ritabrata Banerjee in the West Bengal assembly. Banerjee, who was expelled due to anti-party activities from the TMC, formed a separate faction in the West Bengal assembly with the support of 58 MLAs, and was later elected as Leader of Opposition, replacing Sobhandev Chattopadhyay. The Ritabrata Banerjee faction has been openly criticising the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee, holding him responsible for the party's debacle in recent State Assembly polls. (ANI)