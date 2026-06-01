Residents of Mumbai woke up to pleasant weather on Sunday as pre-monsoon showers swept across the city and suburbs. Areas including Powai, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Matunga, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Santacruz and Dahisar received light to moderate rainfall during the morning hours.

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The rain, accompanied by cloudy skies and cool winds, provided relief from the intense humidity and heat that had affected the city over the past few days. Some locations experienced brief waterlogging as rainfall intensity increased.

According to municipal data, Mumbai city recorded an average rainfall of 0.61 mm between 6 am and 9 am. Eastern suburbs received around 5 mm of rainfall, while western suburbs recorded nearly 2 mm. Chembur's Collectors Colony area registered the highest rainfall of 27 mm during the period.