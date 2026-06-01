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Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief to Maharashtra; IMD Issues Rain Alerts
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Pre-monsoon showers have brought much-needed relief to several parts of Maharashtra as temperatures ease ahead of the delayed monsoon. The IMD has forecast more rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds
Mumbai Enjoys Relief as Pre-Monsoon Showers Arrive
Residents of Mumbai woke up to pleasant weather on Sunday as pre-monsoon showers swept across the city and suburbs. Areas including Powai, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Matunga, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Santacruz and Dahisar received light to moderate rainfall during the morning hours.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra Weather LATEST Update: Nagpur Swelters at 46.4°C, Heatwave Persists Across Vidarbha
The rain, accompanied by cloudy skies and cool winds, provided relief from the intense humidity and heat that had affected the city over the past few days. Some locations experienced brief waterlogging as rainfall intensity increased.
According to municipal data, Mumbai city recorded an average rainfall of 0.61 mm between 6 am and 9 am. Eastern suburbs received around 5 mm of rainfall, while western suburbs recorded nearly 2 mm. Chembur's Collectors Colony area registered the highest rainfall of 27 mm during the period.
IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai; Monsoon Yet to Arrive
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai from June 1 to June 4. Weather officials have predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in isolated areas during this period.
Despite the recent showers, the southwest monsoon is yet to officially reach Mumbai. Meteorologists currently expect the monsoon to arrive around June 11. Until then, intermittent pre-monsoon activity is likely to continue, keeping temperatures relatively lower than usual.
The changing weather pattern is expected to provide temporary comfort to residents while preparing the region for the onset of the monsoon season.
Orange Alert for Nashik as Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Expected
Nashik district is likely to experience intense weather conditions on Monday, prompting the IMD to issue an Orange Alert. Forecasts indicate heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph in some areas.
Weather experts attribute the conditions to moisture-laden winds arriving from the Arabian Sea and increased atmospheric humidity. These factors have created a favorable environment for rainfall across North Maharashtra and the adjoining hill regions.
Areas such as Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Surgana and nearby hilly belts are expected to receive significant rainfall. After issuing a Yellow Alert for the weekend, the IMD upgraded the warning to Orange Alert for Monday. A Yellow Alert will remain in effect from June 2 to June 4.
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to strong winds, lightning and heavy downpours.
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