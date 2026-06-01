Chennai's prolonged spell of intense summer heat could soon ease, according to popular private weather analyst Pradeep John, widely known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman. He has indicated that June may bring a positive shift in weather conditions, with better rainfall activity and temperatures lower than what the city has experienced in recent weeks.

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Although temperatures may not drop dramatically to the low 30s, they are expected to remain significantly below the extreme 40°C levels that have troubled residents. The expected change could provide much-needed relief from the exhausting daytime heat and uncomfortable nights.