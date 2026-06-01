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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Relief Ahead for Chennai as Rain and Cooler Days Expected This June
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: After weeks of relentless heat, humid conditions, Chennai residents may finally get some relief. Weather experts predict increased rainfall and a noticeable drop in temperatures throughout June, bringing welcome respite
Chennai Likely to See Cooler and Wetter Days in June
Chennai's prolonged spell of intense summer heat could soon ease, according to popular private weather analyst Pradeep John, widely known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman. He has indicated that June may bring a positive shift in weather conditions, with better rainfall activity and temperatures lower than what the city has experienced in recent weeks.
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Although temperatures may not drop dramatically to the low 30s, they are expected to remain significantly below the extreme 40°C levels that have troubled residents. The expected change could provide much-needed relief from the exhausting daytime heat and uncomfortable nights.
Southwest Monsoon May Bring More Rain Than Usual
Pradeep John noted that June is traditionally one of Chennai's weaker rainfall months during the southwest monsoon season. On average, the city receives rain on only about four days during the month, with total rainfall close to 60 mm.
However, current weather patterns suggest that Chennai could receive rainfall exceeding the seasonal average. Increased showers would help cool the city and improve overall weather conditions. After enduring several weeks of scorching temperatures, residents can expect more comfortable conditions as monsoon influences strengthen across the region.
Weather Department Forecasts Rain Across Tamil Nadu
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has also forecast rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The weather system responsible is a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Kerala region.
Several districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai, may receive heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.
For Chennai and its suburbs, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain possible in isolated areas. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 39°C to 40°C, while minimum temperatures may remain between 29°C and 30°C.
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